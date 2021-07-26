Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to “Buy”

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

