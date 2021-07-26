Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $82,536.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,901,755 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

