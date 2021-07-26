Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ZYME stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

