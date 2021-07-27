-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cameco stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 158,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

