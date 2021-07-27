$0.39 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 89,228 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,792. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

