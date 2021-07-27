-$0.61 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.