$0.66 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.75. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.