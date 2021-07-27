$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.