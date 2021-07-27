$0.95 EPS Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. NetApp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NTAP stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,169. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

