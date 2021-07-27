0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $16.69 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 24% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $162,797.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00094015 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.