$1.04 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,551. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.