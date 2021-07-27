$1.22 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $89.87. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.