$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. 4,757,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

