-$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.56). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.06) to ($6.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALBO stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 347,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,189. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

