120,989 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,667 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.