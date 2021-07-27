12,326 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

