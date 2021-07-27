$124.40 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $124.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.06 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $559.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landec.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 233,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

