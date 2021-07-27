14,037 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 262,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.