17 Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,151 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,869% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:YQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 320,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

