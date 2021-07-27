180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 876 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 382,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

