180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.44. 161,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $227.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

