180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NIO stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 2,289,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,784,916. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.