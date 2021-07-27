180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 110,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.