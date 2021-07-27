180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.28.

Shares of TSLA traded down $23.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.39. The stock had a trading volume of 870,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.54. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.