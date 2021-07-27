180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 574.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,547,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,166. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

