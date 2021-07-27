19,425 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 326,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 123,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.