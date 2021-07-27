1,979 Shares in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WUGI stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44.

