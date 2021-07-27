$2.04 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,393. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.