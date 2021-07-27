$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,240. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

