205,413 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

