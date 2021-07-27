2,180 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

