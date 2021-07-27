23,000 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

