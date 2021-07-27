2,334 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,509. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

