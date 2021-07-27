$260.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $260.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 414,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

