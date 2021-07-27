2,669 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

