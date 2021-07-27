281 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF stock opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

