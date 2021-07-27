2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

