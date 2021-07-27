3,198 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10.

