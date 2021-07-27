$33.58 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $33.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.03 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.83 million, with estimates ranging from $152.17 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.