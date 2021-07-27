$33.58 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $33.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.03 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.83 million, with estimates ranging from $152.17 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

