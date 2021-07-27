38,044 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

