394,056 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 394,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,156,000. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 18,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

