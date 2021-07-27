3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$10.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$10.10 EPS.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

