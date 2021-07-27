$46.85 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce sales of $46.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.01 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $294.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $383.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $495.97 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $747.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 85.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.