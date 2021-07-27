467,602 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 467,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,340,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

