$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,854. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Profire Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

