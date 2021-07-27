50,000 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS IGV opened at $406.58 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.18.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

