50,000 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

