5,125 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
