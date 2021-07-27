5,125 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.