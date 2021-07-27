$525.28 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $525.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.50 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 571,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,107. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

