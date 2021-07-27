54,127 Shares in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $5,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIAI opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.